Frost, Gary Alan, of Tullahoma, passed this life unexpectedly of a heart attack, on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at his home at the age of 57. Mr. Frost was born in Lapeer, Michigan to the late David W. Frost and Barbara Talbot Frost who survives. He served his country in the United States Air Force and went on to work as an I.T. Professional with DKW. Mr. Frost was also a member of the American Legion Post 43. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Chandra Frost. Mr. Frost in survived by his loving wife, Kaye Frost; three sons, Cody Frost, Matthew Webb, and Noah Frost; his mother, Barbara Frost; two sisters, Sharon and Diana; and four grandchildren. No services are currently planned at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Alan Frost
