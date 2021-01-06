Garrett Johnson, age 25 of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.
Garrett was born in Mobile, AL to Jeff Johnson and Kim Tillman Hamburger. He attended school at Good Shepard Academy in Theodore, AL and graduated in 2013. He loved music and enjoyed spending time fishing, working on cars, jeeping, and bon fires.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Johnny Johnson, Louis Tillman, and Kathleen Tillman.
He is survived by grandmother, Marion Ipock of Shelbyville; father, Jeff Johnson (Rita) of Shelbyville; mother, Kim Hamburger (Tom) of Eclectic, AL; brothers, Wesley Poulson (Dorothy) of Eclectic, AL and Thomas Hamburger of Eclectic, AL; sisters, Shawna Johnson of Fairhope, AL, Gena Nelson (Nate) of Beach, ND, Nicole Hamburger of Eclectic, AL; brothers by heart, Charles Tillman (Christi) of Grand Bay, AL and Daniel Byrd of Mobile, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
