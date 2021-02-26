A celebration of the life of Frosty Dean Smith, age 62 of Charlotte, TN,
will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 1 – 3 PM at Manchester
Funeral Home. Frosty passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Frosty was born on July 22, 1958, to the late Hugh Forrest and Fran Meadows
Smith in Newton, IA. He was a steel worker for Group Steel Erector, and he
enjoyed watching Nascar in his free time.
In addition to his parents, Frosty is preceded in death by one brother,
Billy Jenkins, one sister, Sara Preston, and nephew, David Jenkins. He is
survived by his son, Forrest Smith and his wife, Brooke, and their
children, F.J. and Audrey; brother, Jimmy Jenkins and his wife, Jane, and
sister, Robin Smith (Byran); nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family