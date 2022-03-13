A celebration of life for Mrs. Frieda Gretchen Schultz, age 73 of Manchester, will be conducted at 3:00PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Schultz passed from this life on Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Gretchen was born in Salzwedel, Germany on March 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Karl and Frieda Hasart. Gretchen previously lived in Stuttgart, Germany, Berlin, Germany, and West Chicago, Illinois before residing in Manchester, TN. She attended Konigin-Katharina-Stitt Gymnasium, Ludwigsburg University of Education receiving her Teacher’s Certificate, Free University of Berlin receiving her Advanced Teaching Certification, and then Northern Illinois University where she received her master’s degree in German Literature. Upon receiving her teaching certificates and degrees, Gretchen taught for seven years at Nazereth Academy and Naperville Central High School for sixteen years. Gretchen had a love for teaching and for her students, but in her spare time she had a love for horses. She enjoyed horseback riding, jumping, and showing. Gretchen was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Gretchen is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Frieda Hasart. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Larry Schultz; son, Daniel Schultz (Beth); daughter, Jessica Schultz (Keith); granddaughter, Emily Rose Schultz; three older sisters, Gerda Voelker, Waltraud Wenz, and Karin Ruf-Walczak; numerous nieces and nephews both in the United States and Germany.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Gretchen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.