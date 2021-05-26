Freida Lynn Baker, of Hillsboro, passed this life on Monday, May 24, 2021
at the age of 58. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 5,
2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive
friends on Saturday beginning at 1 PM.
Mrs. Baker, a native of Lynchburg, was the daughter of the late Robert
Hassel and Stella Louise Morris Galloway. She was employed as a cook at
Logan’s Restaurant and enjoyed fishing, gardening, working jigsaw puzzles,
coloring and making quilts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Larry Ray
Baker.
Mrs. Baker is survived by son, Adam Baker (Brandy) of Manchester;
daughters, Brandy Murphy (Jammy Cook) of Manchester and Amanda McCune
(Doug) of Bell Buckle; sister, Julia Ann Hadley (Keith) of Coffee County
and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the Coffee County Humane Society, P O Box 252, Manchester, TN
37349.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.