Freeda A. Keeton of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at
St. Thomas Rutherford at the age of 79. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends
from 1 – 2 PM.
Mrs. Keeton, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late Howard
and Eunice Anderton Hanley. She attended the Ministry of Hope Church in
Tullahoma and enjoyed shopping and fishing. She had a “Big Heart” and was
always available to help others. She had a great sense of humor and was
always playing jokes on others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Bryan Keeton;
brothers, Billy Wayne Anderton, Kenneth Hanley and Steve Hanley and sister,
Brenda Parton.
Mrs. Keeton is survived by her husband, Carl Keeton Jr. of Tullahoma; son,
Joseph Keeton of Tullahoma; daughter, Vickie Keeton of Tullahoma; brothers,
Jimmy Hanley (Debbie) of Franklin County and Jack Hanley of Tullahoma;
grandson, Jeremy Keeton (Sabrina) of Morrison and great grandchildren, Vera
and Jerrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to the Coffee County Humane Society, P O Box 252, Manchester, TN
37349.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.