Frederick Keith Stacy, 71, of Manchester, Tennessee, died December 23,
2021. Born February 26, 1950, Fred graduated from Manchester Central High
School in 1969. He was involved in the Tennessee Walking Horse industry for
many years and worked as a salesman. He is survived by his sister, Barbara
Stacy of Phoenix, AZ, sons, Brian Stacy (Alison) of Manchester, TN, and
Brent Stacy of Huntsville, AL, a granddaughter, Savannah Kramer of
Indianapolis, IN, and a grandson, Byron Bass, of Murfreesboro, TN, along
with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara
Worley Stacy, parents, Morgan Stacy and Erma Howland Stacy, brothers Ralph
Stacy, Earl Stacy, Marvin Stacy, and sister Geraldine Stacy Vanhees. A
graveside service will be held at the Gilley Hill Cemetery in Bradyville,
TN, on January 2, 2022 at 2:00pm. If you wish to make a donation in memory
of Fred, the family asks that you please contact the Coffee County
Children’s Advocacy Center, 104 N. Spring St. Manchester, TN 37355, (931)
728-8888, the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, P.O.
Box 521 Manchester, TN 37349, (931) 728-5048, or the First United Methodist
Church, (931) 728-4624.
