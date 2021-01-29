Freda Mae Eslick Dye
Born April 9, 1937
A native of Moore County, daughter of the late Horace and Lavonia Sullenger Eslick. She was a graduate of MCHS class of 1956 and was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Christopher Dye; son, James Eddie Dye; sisters, Pauline Sanders, Sue Bain, Ann Pierce; brothers, Jack Eslick, Milton Eslick; daughter-in-law, Helen Platz Dye.
She is survived by son, Bobby Dye of Lynchburg; sisters, Hilda Eslick of Lynchburg, Hazel Brazzell of Ohio; brother, Harlan Eslick of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Dickey of Lynchburg, James Matthew Dye of Nashville, Tanya (Wesley) Porter of Manchester, Kandi (Josh) Brannon of Belvidere; daughter-in-law, Sybil Dye of Elora.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2PM. The family will welcome friends for a visitation at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 1PM until the time of service.
The family would like to especially thank Lincoln Medical Hospice for everything they did.
