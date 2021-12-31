Fred McClaran, age 85, passed into eternal rest at St. Thomas Rutherford on
Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Fred was born in Williamson County and spent
most of his childhood growing up in Cookeville and then moved to Warren
County where he married the love of his life, Diane Fields on June 20, 1964
and started a wonderful journey together. Fred and Diane had a beautiful
daughter and two special daughters and many other foster children. He was
known for nicknaming those of which he was especially was fond.
Fred was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed singing with
the men of Grace. He retired from Powermatic after almost 40 years and was
a member of the United States Army, serving his country with the National
Guard for 9 years. Fred loved nature, beautiful flowers, and to hunt and
trap animals. He also loved raising chickens and listening to the rooster
crow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lottie McClaran;
four brothers, Ewen, Bill, Alvie and Quentin McClaran; two sisters, Imogene
Welch and Bobbie Atkins.
He is survived by his wife of 57 and a half years, Diane; daughter, Sherry
(David ) Cathey, whom he adored; grandchildren and great grandchildren,
whom he always had to get hugs from when they arrived and that he loved
dearly, Bethany (Marc) Wilson, Kyler and Mason, Amy Busic, Keeli, Zoey and
Presley, Michael Breeding, Laiken and Raiden; brothers, Mart McClaran, Joe
(Sue) McClaran; sisters, Maxine Hill, Sally (Walt) Syes; sisters-in-law,
Holly McClaran, Shirley McClaran; special daughters, Rachel Ferguson,
Dianna Turner; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1:00pm
at Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. Burial will follow at Mt. View
Cemetery in McMinnville, TN. Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, there will
be no public visitation to be held. The family appreciates all of your
thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com