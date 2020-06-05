Fred Lamar Heard of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at
his residence at the age of 67. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Heard, a native of Chattanooga, was the son of the late Fred and Louise
Kay Heard. He enjoyed making stained glass projects, boating and relaxing
at home.
He is survived by partner, Clifford Harrison of Tullahoma; son, Robert Lee
Heard (Jennie) of Harrison, TN; daughter, Jamie Brindley (David) of
Gallatin; sisters, Gigi Weaver of Virginia and Janet Heard (David) of East
Lake, TN and eight grandchildren.
