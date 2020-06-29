A celebration of life for Mr. Frank “Mike” Jarrell, age 63, of Manchester, will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday, at the funeral home. Mike passed suddenly from this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Mike was born on October 26, 1956, in Huntsville, AL, the son of the late Billy and Barbara Jarrell. He was a long-time business owner in the Manchester area. Mike enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to golf, fish, go hunting, and have family cookouts. He was always the life of the party, dancing around with a smile on his face, and making people laugh. Spending time with his family, especially his grandson, was his favorite thing in the world. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Barbara Jarrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Genie Jarrell; one son, Craig Jarrell; two daughters, Gracie Jarrell and Riley Elrod (Thomas); one grandson, Elliott Jarrell; a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Mike’s name to the Coffee County Junior Golf Inc., 6751 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jarrell family.