Francis E. Waterman

Francis E. Waterman, 76, of Manchester, Tennessee entered into eternal rest at his home.  Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he served his country in the United States Army for 6 years. He also served the state of Tennessee as a sergeant for the Department of Corrections.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Nancy Waterman and his 5 children: Nancy Cooper (Tim), Steven Waterman (Tammy), Vicki Waterman (Roy), Kristie Turner (Brian), and Matthew Waterman (Lisa).  Also surviving are his 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Viola Herbert (James) and Doris Copp.

He is preceded in death by his parents John T. Waterman and Lula Burton, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Francis loved wood working, spending time with his family, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Francis will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Waterman family.