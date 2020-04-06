Francis E. Waterman, 76, of Manchester, Tennessee entered into eternal rest at his home. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he served his country in the United States Army for 6 years. He also served the state of Tennessee as a sergeant for the Department of Corrections.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Nancy Waterman and his 5 children: Nancy Cooper (Tim), Steven Waterman (Tammy), Vicki Waterman (Roy), Kristie Turner (Brian), and Matthew Waterman (Lisa). Also surviving are his 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Viola Herbert (James) and Doris Copp.
He is preceded in death by his parents John T. Waterman and Lula Burton, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Francis loved wood working, spending time with his family, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Francis will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
