Mrs. Francis Alfredia Pruitt Keele passed from this
life Sunday, September 12, 2021 surrounded by family. Fredia was born in
Newport, TN on August 24, 1946, to Lawrence and Reba Pruitt and was the
oldest of two children. She was a Christian and a member of White Oak
Grove Church of God. Fredia enjoyed cooking, spending time with her
friends and family, trips to Florida, and playing the piano. Fredia owned
and operated the Chatterbox Cafe in the early 70’s. Later she was known
by many as the “Tupperware lady” where she was a Tupperware unit manager
for many years. For the past twenty years, she had been a caregiver for
the many handicapped friends she had the pleasure of caring for. She was
loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Fredia is preceded in death by both parents, Lawrence and Reba Pruitt of
Newport.
Fredia is survived by one sister, Brenda (Tommy) Strange of Newport; sons,
Dennis (Kathy) York of Hillsboro and Keith (Jan) York of Manchester;
grandchildren, Tasha, Maggie, Tyler, and Kinsey; four step sons, Dujuan
Keele, Dale Keele, Dennis Keele, and Chris Keele; step grandchildren Kandi,
Robin, Rachel, Taylor, Cody, Patrick, Susan, and Mindy; many step
great-grandchildren; and special friend Truman Bush.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021,
from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Funeral services will be conducted following visitation at 2:00pm with
Chris Keele officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery in
Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com