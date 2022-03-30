Frances Paulete Gallo passed this life on Monday, March 28, 2022, at legacy
Health and Rehab at the age of 67. The family will receive friends and
family from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Friday, April 1, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Hunt Cemetery in Estill
Springs.
Ms. Gallo enjoyed taking walks, listening to the radio and eating
chocolate. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. Jeans Sr. and Mary
Kathryn Denby Jeans.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Jeans Jr. (Kathleen) of Tullahoma;
sister, Mary Ann Smith of Decherd and nieces, Frances Sabo of Decherd,
Kathryn Ann Henley (Billy) of Tullahoma and Felica.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.