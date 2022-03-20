Frances Mack Weaver of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, March 17,
2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 95. Graveside
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time in Williamsburg, KY.
A native of Pleasant View (Williamsburg), KY, she was the daughter of the
late Robert Francis and Nancy Mack Weaver. She was a member of the First
United Methodist Church of Tullahoma and she and her husband of 57 years,
Hiram Melvin Weaver were very active in the church. The attended the
Friendship Sunday School Class. She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and
visiting the beach. She also enjoyed visiting with her family in Kentucky.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by
sister, Sue Hewgley.
She is survived by daughters, Melanie Lindgren of Signal Mountain, TN and
Marilyn Weaver of Tullahoma; sister, Bonnie Bishop of Williamsburg, Ky;
three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
to a children’s charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.