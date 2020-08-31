Frances Jacquline Hogan

Frances Jacquline “Jackie” Hogan, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at her home at the age of 84. Mrs. Hogan was born in Tullahoma to the late Carl and Cora Cunningham Tucker Sr. She was a former member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church and a current member of College Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hogan was preceded in death by her husband Paul Hogan; and one sister, Wilma Jean Tucker. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Hogan Duke, Janice Hogan Taylor (Richard), and Rhinda Carver (Robert); two brothers, Ralph Tucker (Ruby Jo) and Carl Tucker Jr. (Dorothy); two sisters, Loeda Burton (Marvin), and Barbara Ann Cates; grandchildren, Kenneth Duke, Kelley Graybill (Lloyd), Josh Taylor (Ann), Jeremy Taylor (Sylvia), Rachel Cruse (Heath), Ryan French (Rebecca), and Rocky Thomas Jr. (Savannah); and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Hogan will be held on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
