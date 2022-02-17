Floydaline “Flo” Ingleburger McCurry

McCurry, Floydaline “Flo” Ingleburger , age 87, formerly of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 12 th , 2022. Flo was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church. Upon returning to Estill from Galveston, Texas, she was employed by aeronautical manufacturer Altamill Tullahoma and remained with them through multiple transitions. Before leaving, what was then Cleveland Pneumatic, Flo had ascended to the position of Human Recourses Manager in a time (the late 70s) when women rarely became manufacturing managers. She loved cooking for family and church and watching football. She was known for having a strong constitution as well as a positive outlook. Flo was preceded in death by her parents, Daisy and Floyd Ingleburger; and sister, Bertha Orr. She is survived by her son, Cary “Mac” McCurry; brother, James Thomas “Boots” Ingleburger; granddaughters, Macy Gibson (Robert) and Sarah Harwell (Chris); and great-grandsons, Robert “Ivey” and Charles Turner Gibson and Judd and Gus Harwell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Christ the King Anglican Church in Decherd. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.