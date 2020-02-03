Floyd Eugene Lynn, 81, went to the light to be with his Lord on January 24, 2020, after a brief illness while surrounded by loved ones. Floyd was born on August 1, 1938 in Bedford County, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Lewis Lynn and Masie Lynn of Saxton, Pennsylvania, his sister, Sandy Dawson of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and his daughter, Kim Taylor of Manchester, Tennessee.
Mr. Lynn graduated Aliquippa (PA) High School in 1956. He worked all of his life to provide for his family, working in the steel mills of Aliquippa and doing construction before finding his calling as a truck driver, most recently with Coffee County, where he was beloved by coworkers and those whom he served. Mr. Lynn was a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382 where he served as the Worshipful Master and considered his call to Masonic service as a tremendous source of pride. He also had the honor of serving twice as the Worthy Patron for the Order of the Eastern Star, 339 Manchester Chapter, first with his wife, then with his daughter. Mr. Lynn was also a member of the Blue Lodge, Scottish Rites, York Rites and the Al Menah Temple.
Mr. Lynn was a lifelong fan of football, taking every chance to watch his Steelers and Nittany Lions play. He was also a follower of anything racing, dating back to the racing he did in his youth. He also avidly completed crossword puzzles and enjoyed carpentry and working with wood. He also enjoyed hunting in his younger years, as well playing baseball with his children.
Mr. Lynn is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Lynn; his brother Vernon (Butch) Lynn (Eleanor); Four sons: Christopher (Angie) Lynn, White House TN; Robin (Donna) Lynn of Presto, Pennsylvania; Dale (Becky) Lynn of Manchester, TN and Mark (Jennifer) Lynn of Beechgrove, TN. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on February 29, 2020 at the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lynn family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com