Florence L Horlacher of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September
5, 2020 at her residence at the age of 87 years. No services are scheduled
at this time.
Florence, a native of Peoria, IL, was the daughter of the late Roy and
Alice Whitehead Anson. She loved doing crossword puzzles and would
patiently wait for the paper to be delivered in order to work on the
crossword puzzle. She enjoyed sewing cooking and playing the organ and
keyboard. Florence was very witty and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard
Horlacher and daughter Christine Zagar.
Mrs. Horlacher is survived by sons, Dennis Auguletto of Tullahoma and Mark
Auguletto (Vicky) of FL; daughters, Kelleyne Witt (Robert) and LaDonne
Auguletto, both of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren and fourteen great
grandchildren.
