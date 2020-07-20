Flora Lee Sanders passed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Raintree
Manor in McMinnville at the age of 75. Graveside services are scheduled for
11 AM, Wednesday, July 22 at Ragsdale Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Luther
and Addie Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
brother, Luther Smith and sisters, Catherine Raines, Alma Jean Raines and
Dorothy Sanders. She is survived by son, Gary Rackley (Tameria) of South
Haven, Mississippi; daughter, Tammy Kilgore (Kenneth) of Manchester; four
grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.