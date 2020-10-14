Funeral services for Ms. Faye Morris Shannon, age 69 years, 4 months, and 4
days, of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2
PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Welker
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 Noon until time
of service on Monday at the funeral home. Ms. Shannon passed away on
Thursday, October 8 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Ms. Shannon was born on June 4, 1951, in Tullahoma, TN to the late Earl
and Kathrine Robertson Morris. She was a homemaker who loved to work
crossword puzzles, writing poetry, and is said to be an accomplished
seamstress.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Shannon is preceded in death by her loving
husband, Wayne Shannon; infant son, Jeffery Shannon; brothers, Oliver, and
Charles Morris; sisters, Mary Wells and Frances Crow. She is survived by
her son, Gregory Shannon; daughter, Tammy Hoover and her husband, Chris;
grandchildren, Lindsey Knight, Haley and Ali Hoover, August, Tyler, and
Kaydan Shannon; brothers, Hubert Morris and his wife, Mary, and Robert
Morris and his wife, Judy; sister, Joyce Hill; brother-in-law, Robert Crow;
several nieces and nephews and extended Shannon and Morris family members.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shannon family.