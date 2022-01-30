Mrs. Fay Cunningham Parks, passed from this life
into the presence of her Savior Friday, January 28, 2022. She was
surrounded by her loving family and passed peacefully into the arms of her
Savior. In the words of one that knew her well, she was loving, smart,
giving, caring, funny, matter of fact and God fearing. She was a very hard
worker and retired from the State of Tennessee District Attorney’s Office
at the age of 75. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church but
attended First Baptist Church in her later years with her children. She
loved her Sunday school class, The Seekers. Fay was a graduate of Coffee
County High School in the class of 1954. Then, she attended Draughn’s
Business School in Nashville, where she completed her courses quickly. Fay
was born December 23, 1935, to the late Lottie Taylor Cunningham and Ray
William “Skin” Cunningham in McMinnville, TN. She is preceded in death by
one brother, James Cunningham. She was married to the late Wayne Horace
Parks on June 11, 1955. They were shy of their 50th wedding anniversary by
six weeks due to Wayne’s sickness and passing. Mrs. Parks was blessed with
two girls, 1 year and 20 days apart, It was thought by many she had twins.
Her daughters Melanie (Jeff) Barnes and Michele (Billy) Housley. Her
grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored are Nicole (Rodney)
Brinkley, Kaylyn and Karly Brinkley, Nathan (Abby) Crocker, Cash and Deacon
Crocker. These were her family, her loves, and so much of her life and
happiness. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and loving instruction is on
her tongue. Her children arise up, and call her blessed, her husband also,
and he praiseth her. – Proverbs 31: 26, 28 Visitation with the family will
be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 9:00am until 12:00pm noon at
Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted
immediately following visitation at 12:00pm noon in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Entombment will follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s
Research Hospital. Billy Housley, Nathan Crocker, Rodney Brinkley, Jeff
Barnes, Mike Cunningham, Steve Cunningham, Deacon Crocker and Cash Crocker
will serve as Pallbearers. The family would like to thank her honorary card
players and childhood friends for your care and support: Iva Taylor, Susie
Bean, Fay Jernigan, Jane Chambers, Selma Winton, Sue Richardson, Jan
Martin, Joyce Meeks, Pat Whitlock, Kathryn Phifer, Joyce Alverson, and
Peggie Heitzman. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
