Fannie “Mae” Higgins of Fayetteville passed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence at the age of 78. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Higgins, a native of Lincoln county, served her community as a nurse for many years. She had a heart for people and cared deeply for every patient she had contact with throughout her career. Mrs. Higgins is not only remembered as being a wonderful nurse, she is also remembered for her creativity. She enjoyed spending time painting and crafting.
She is survived by her sons, David Higgins and Chris (Jessica) Higgins; brother, William “Buddy” Grammer; sisters, Gail Dempsey, Annie Bailey, Marlene Price; grandchildren, Casey Higgins and LeAnn Higgins; and six great grandchildren.
