Mr. Ewing Tom Blackburn, age 74 years, 3 months, and 17 days, of
Manchester, passed away on Monday, July 7, 2020, at Unity Medical Center in
Manchester. Mr. Blackburn will be cremated, and no services will be held at
this time.
Mr. Tom was born on March 20, 1946, to the late Herbert Tom and Myrtle Jane
Harrell Blackburn in Manchester, TN. He was a self-employed mechanic and he
loved fishing, rabbit hunting, and boat racing.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by four brothers,
Verlon, Kenny Wayne, Larry, and infant, Walter Lee, and by one sister,
Velma Sue Johnson. He is survived by one son, Herbert Lee Blackburn; three
grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremy, and Ryan; one great grandchild, Blackley;
one sister, Annie Ruth Melton; several nieces, nephews, and a host of
friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blackburn family.