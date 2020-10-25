Funeral services for Everett Little, age 95 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the CCFC. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill MG. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Little passed away on Wednesday at his home.
Mr. Little was born on October 1, 1925, to the late John and Mary Alice Mullins Little in Pikeville, KY. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp during World War II. He loved playing games with his family and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Little is preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Anna Lee Goode Little, who passed away in September of 2017. He is survived by his sons, Larry Little, Mike Little, and Ken Little and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren Kenny, John, Darren, Shannon, Kaleigh, and Anthony; great grandchildren, Bailee, Everett, Jayden, Carter, and Audrey; daughter-in-law, Sandi Jones, one brother-in-law, Gary Goode; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
CCFC is honored to serve the Little families.
www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com