Mrs. Evelyn Marie Medford Rogers, 90, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after succumbing to pneumonia at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital with her daughter and son by her side. She was born in Manchester, Tennessee on October 31, 1929, to Bob Medford and Pearl Stacey Medford who preceded her in death; along with her husband, Junior Rogers; sister, Alice Reed; brother, J.W. Medford; and son Dennis Rogers. Evelyn met and married the love of her life, Junior Rogers in 1947. They moved to Elkhart, Indiana in 1948 where they started an RV manufacturing company, Comanche Mobile Homes. They enjoyed many years of success before retiring to Manchester, Tennessee in 1974. Evelyn and Junior continued working long into retirement raising cattle and breeding saddle horses. However, their greatest accomplishments are the three wonderful children they created. Evelyn was a very independent woman who still lived on her own. She enjoyed gardening and cooking dinner for her family a few nights every week. She continued to mow her yard and shop alone as often as she liked. They do not call her “BIG E” for nothing! She had a love for red cars and had the best green beans on this earth. She had many shelties over the years, but her favorite by far was Holly. She lived and enjoyed her life. She was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. She attended service and Sunday school regularly. She loved the Lord and her many friends that she worshiped with. Evelyn is survived by her son, Ronnie (Sandy) Rogers; daughter, Tammy (Robert) Marcom; daughter-in-law, Jenny Rogers; brother, Edgar Medford; grandchildren, Tom Rogers, Denise Rogers, Ronnie Rogers, JR, Andrew Rogers and twins, Jon and Josh Rogers; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Ryan, Cody, and Hope Rogers and great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Henry Rogers. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and Funeral services, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jerry Pullum officiating with a public interment at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Gideons. org or The American Heart Association.