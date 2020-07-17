Ms. Evelyn Louise Lester, age 81 years, 11 months, and 10 days, passed away
at her home in McMinnville after an extended illness. The family will have
a memorial service at a later date.
Ms. Evelyn was born on August 6, 1938, in Tupelo, MS to the late Loyal and
Ruby Jewell Malone Hawn. She was associated with the American Legion and
the Lions Club. Some of her hobbies include photography, reading,
gardening, and crafts, in which she was very creative. Ms. Evelyn was
employed at the Labor and Industry Department for Washington state.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband,
Dallas Lester; one grandchild, one stepson, Marlin Lester, and two
brothers. She is survived by her three children, Donna Mahoney and her
husband, Thomas, Lori Quick, and Michael Paul and his wife, Beth; stepson,
Curtis Lester; 18 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces,
nephews, and friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lester Family.