Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Eva Sharron Wright, 76, passed away Friday
June 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Manchester, Tennessee. She was
born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 21, 1944 to James Stewart and
Thelma Coons Stewart who preceded her in death along with her husband,
Newton Wright; sister, Gloria Glendale Wilder.
She was a member of the Noah Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Cunningham; son, Edward Newton
(Pam) Wright; sister, Sandra Carleson; 4 grandchildren; 5 great
grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Sunday June 7, 2020 in the Central
Funeral Home chapel with Minister Tommy Underwood officiating. Visitation:
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com