Graveside service for Eva Pauline Adams, age 81 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:30 PM in the Adam-Duncan
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 2 – 4 PM at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Adams passed away unexpectedly on August 26 at
NHC in Tullahoma.
Eva was born on November 24, 1939, to the late George and Hattie Ruth Perry
Reynolds in Manchester. Eva was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great
grandmother that loved spending time with her family. She was also a
beloved business woman that was a pillar of the community for 40+ years.
She enjoyed riding the roads, making Sunday dinner, taking care of her
flowers and feeding the birds.
In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her brother,
Freddie Reynolds, and brother-in-law, Billy Williams. She is survived by
her three daughters, Cherry Hill, Gina Bryce and her husband, Jason, and
Kelly Todd and her husband, Elbert; grandchildren, Brandi Baldwin, Keith
Adams, and Jacob Lowery; great grandchildren, Alex and Madison Hershman,
Kyra and Boone Adams, and Kyzer Lowery; sister, Virginia Williams; several
nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Adams family.