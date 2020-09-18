Graveside services for Ms. Eva Marie Turner, age 82 of Tullahoma, will be
conducted at 1 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens with her son, Mark Turner officiating. Visitation with the family
will be held from 12 Noon until 12:30 in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel.
Ms. Turner passed away on Thursday, September 17 at Rock Gate Assisted
Living in Cowan, TN.
Ms. Eva was born on September 29, 1937, to the late John L. and Mildred
Jean Gunn Wilkinson in Tullahoma, TN. She was of the Baptist faith. Some
her favorite pastimes included cooking, knitting, cross stitching,
traveling, and enjoyed being outdoors. Ms. Eva was known to have a great
fondness for her diet Sun-Drops.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Eva is preceded in death by her husband of
34 years, William A. Turner, grandson, Jordan Alton Turner, brothers,
Lewis, William Thomas, Coy, David, Wayne Wilkinson, sisters, Nell Matlock,
Sue Zobel, Margaret Jones, Nancy Corbin, and Mary Evelyn Wilkinson. She is
survived by her sons, Ronald Lee Turner and his wife, Tammy of Manchester,
William Mark Turner and his wife, Debbie of Estill Springs, and Hal Von
Turner of Manchester; daughters, Shannon Marie Monin and her husband, Carl
of Decatur, AL, and Judy Renee Raymond and her husband, Gary, of Rawlins,
WY; grandchildren, Traci, Amy, Mabel, Kenny, Whitney, Allie, Abbie, Will,
Chloe, Clay, and John; great grandchildren, Catie, Turner, Weston, and
Brooks.
Ms. Eva’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the
staff at Rock Gate Assisted Living, and to Joyce, Gina, Jill, Janice,
Paulette, Vickie, Mrs. Nellie, and especially Brenda for the love and care
they have shown to their mother.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turner Family.