Eugene R. Lomker passed this life on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the age
of 77. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Gene, a native of Hastings, Minnesota, was the son of the late Robert and
Alice Chapman Lomker. He was a U S Air Force veteran and enjoyed gardening,
working in his yard and riding his scooter. He enjoyed watching movies on
TV, especially Science Fiction movies. He also loved his cat “Baby” who
recently passed away.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Michael
Lomker; brothers, Harold and Philip Lomker and sisters, Sandra Strunk and
Sharon Holmes.
He is survived by his son, Mark Lomker (Letrisha) of Tullahoma; the mother
of his children, Barbara Lomker of Florida; twin brother, Jerry Lomker
(Dottie) of Ohio; brother, Bruce Lomker of Minnesota and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.