Etta June Gregory, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 79. Mrs. Gregory was born in Hohenwald to the late Gratis and Anna Henley Brewer. She was a former manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken and was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Gregory; one daughter, Shearree Myers Bilbrey; one sister, Greta Adcock; and one brother, William Brewer. She is survived by one son, Terry Gregory (wife, Rhonda); grandchildren, Jed Myers, Chelsea Hwang (husband, Ing), John Gregory, and Robert Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Hwang and Temperance Myers; and two sisters, Rosie Leftwich and Bonnie Stephens. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Jim Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Etta June Gregory
Etta June Gregory, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 79. Mrs. Gregory was born in Hohenwald to the late Gratis and Anna Henley Brewer. She was a former manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken and was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Gregory; one daughter, Shearree Myers Bilbrey; one sister, Greta Adcock; and one brother, William Brewer. She is survived by one son, Terry Gregory (wife, Rhonda); grandchildren, Jed Myers, Chelsea Hwang (husband, Ing), John Gregory, and Robert Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Hwang and Temperance Myers; and two sisters, Rosie Leftwich and Bonnie Stephens. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Jim Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.