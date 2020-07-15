Ethel Scroggins, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed from this life at
the age of 90 on June 29th 2020. She was laid to rest in the Holt Family
Cemetery in Franklin County Tennessee
She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Scroggins. Her Father
Robert Lee Holt, Her mother Rosa Lee Holt, a brother Robert Gordon Holt,
three sisters Birdie Seagroves, Violet Melton, and Frances Wilson
She is survived by one daughter Velma ( Bob ) Andreu, two sons Glenn (
Laura ) Scroggins and Melvin ( Renda ) Scroggins. Five grandchildren
William ( Jessica ) Scroggins, Christa ( Steve ) Utter, Austin ( Stephine )
Andreu, Gordon Scroggins, and Ashely ( James ) Daughtry. Four Great
grandchildren
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.