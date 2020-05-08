Mr. Estell “Woody” Woodard Haley, age 77, of Tullahoma, TN passed from this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Woody loved to fly RC airplanes, watching Westerns and Nascar on TV. In his younger years he loved to race at the local dirt and asphalt tracks. He especially loved spending time with his family. Woody will be remembered as a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Estell and Beulah Haley; one brother; four sisters and his beloved dog, Star. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Christine Haley; daughter, Pamela Shahan; stepchildren, Ricky Sweeney (Peggy), James Sweeny (Edith), John Sweeney (Melanie) and Elisha Foster (Mark); sister, Geneva Haley; three grandchildren; thirteen step-grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at Tullahoma Funeral Home.
