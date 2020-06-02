Mr. Ernie Van Spence, Sr, age 58, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Ernie was born in Littleton, NC, the son of Julian Spence and Jo Ann Batie. Ernie was an avid reader, and he was compassionate and kind. He loved playing video games, and he could easily talk to you about anything and would always keep your secret. Ernie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Ernie is preceded in death by his father, Julian Spence; mother, Jo Ann Batie; step-father, Waymond “Shadow” Batie. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Spence; three sons, Ernie V. Spence, Jr., Jeremy Spence, and David Spence; three daughters, Terasa Brown, Rebecca Simpson (Daniel), and Krystalle Spence; one brother, Lee Watson; one sister, Ellen Maxey; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Spence family.
