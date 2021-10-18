“We little knew that day, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories; your love is still our guide. And although we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.”
Ernie Lee “Hoss” Nunley was born on April 19, 1952, in Manchester, TN, to the late Lillard Bayo and Iva Lee Oliver Nunley. He enjoyed deer hunting, riding horses, and watching Alabama football. “Hoss” retired from Carrier, Inc. where he was employed in the tool & die department.
In addition to his parents, “Hoss” is preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Carol Ashburn, and nephew, Jeremy Nunley. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Hattie DeMitro Nunley; stepson, Robert Wellman; brothers, Charles E. Nunley and his wife, Sandy, William A.C. Nunley and his wife, Kathy, Bobby Joe “Jody” Nunley and his wife, Edith, Danny Ray Nunley and his wife, Melissa, and Frankie Dale Nunley and his wife, Sharon; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a host of friends.
As per “Hoss’s” request, cremation was chosen, and no services are scheduled at this time.
