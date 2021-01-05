Eric Glen Hamrick of Cowan passed this life on Friday, December 25, 2020 at
the age of 49. No services are scheduled.
Eric, the son of Gary Hamrick ( Denise) of Winchester and Shirley Holley of
Oriental, NC, was born in San Diego, CA. He enjoyed fishing, designing
metal works and learning foreign languages. Eric loved music and enjoyed
playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by son, Yngwie Hamrick
(Alexandria) of Manchester; daughters, Alexis Hamrick of Manchester, Aryana
Lowrey (Xavier) of Okinawa and Kelti Hamrick of Manchester; brother,
Christopher Hamrick of Cowan and grandchildren, Aubrey and Arien.
