Mrs. Era Mai Webb Franks, age 94, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Franks was born in Keltonburg, TN, to her late parents Hampton Webb
and Winnie Judkins Webb. She worked as a store clerk for Redford’s for many
years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
husband, Lester Franks; son-in-law Lonnie Clapp; sisters, Kathleen Wall,
JoAnn Sandlin, Doris Webb.
Mrs. Franks is survived by her daughters, Sherry Clapp and Brenda (Richard)
Krause; grandchildren, Jason (Jodi) Clapp, Jeff (Heather) Clapp, Jamie
(Brandon Sr.) Brown, Erin Cerrato, Meredith Krause (Michael) Hauch; great
grandchildren, Lexy Clapp, Jaylen Clapp, Peyton Clapp, Brooklyn Brown,
Brandon Brown, Jr.; great great grandchildren, Riley Clapp, Carson Witt,
and Vernon Witt; honorary grandchild, Brandon Umbarger.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from
11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Alan Adams officiating. Burial
will follow at Webb Cemetery at Bluff Springs, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com