Emma Gean Broadrick

Broadrick, Emma Gean , of Christiana, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, February 15 th , 2022 at her home at the age of 85. Mrs. Broadrick was born in Tullahoma to the late Cecil and Pauline Frye Roulette and was a member of Millersburg Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Broadrick was preceded in death by her husband, David Broadrick; parents, Cecil Roulette and Pauline Finchum; and one sister, Vivian Shumake. She is survived by two daughters, Kay (Jerry) Arnold, and Freda (Frank) Alsup; two sons, Jimmy (Donna) Winton, and Phillip (Kelley) Winton; two sisters, Marie Southern and Charlotte (Al) Campbell; grandchildren, Jeremy (Mandy) Holt, James (Anna) Winton, Jennifer Towry, Alisha Arnold, Adam Alsup, J. Rod (Jenny) Arnold, Rance Frazier, Ashley (Daniel) Drye, and Kyle Winton; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 20 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow with Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Millersburg Baptist Church, 6499 Plainview Road, Christiana, Tennessee 37037.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.