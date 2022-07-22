Funeral services for Elvie K. Sellars, age 97 of Manchester, will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home with Brother Paul Coston officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Ms. Sellars passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Elvie K. Sellars was born on November 9, 1924, in Manchester to the late W.L. “Polk” and Laura Cunningham Bowden. She was a founding member of Ragsdale Church of Christ. Elvie loved gardening, feeding her hummingbirds, and being outdoors. She enjoyed morning walks at the Manchester Recreation Center, where she would meet up with her friends and catch up with each other. Most of Manchester would remember her from working at the U.S. 5 and 10 Store on the Manchester square for over 25 years. She loved making people feel special, never forgot anyone’s birthday, and delighted in sending and receiving cards in the mail.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Max L. Sellars; her son, Roger Alan Sellars; daughter-in-law, Jean Womack Sellars. Survived by her son, Gary Michael Sellars (Angela); daughter-in-law, Peggy Bryan Delaney (Ken); grandchildren, Leah Timmons (Ronny), Michael Sellars (Staci), Matt Sellars (Candice), Jennie Wood (George), Blair Sellars, Laura Zequeira (Mike); great-grandchildren, Tiffany Timmons, Jordan Timmons, Michaela Sellars, Maci Sellars, Kale Sellars, Madalynn Sellars, Wyatt Sellars, Henry Wood, Amara Wood, Liam Wood, Maisie St. Clair, Matthew Zequeira; great-great grandchildren, Brooklynn Norris, Brailee Norris; step grandchildren, Whitney Harrell (Nick), Kaitlyn McAdams (Bryan); step great-grandchildren, Brylyn McAdams, Madison McAdams, Hayes Harrell and Truett Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Mill Cemetery, C/O James Foote, 2685 Wayside Rd., Manchester, TN 37355.