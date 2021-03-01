Mrs. Elsie Mae Floyd Teal, age 84, of Shelbyville,
TN, passed from this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mrs. Teal was born in Wartrace, TN to her late parents, JT Floyd and Mary
Bell Duncan Floyd. She was a homemaker for all her life, loved to travel
and loved her grandchildren very much. In addition to her parents, she was
preceded in death by her husband, Grady Paul Teal; son, Sidney Teal;
brothers, Roston Floyd, Roy Floyd, and Chester Floyd.
Mrs. Teal is survived by her son, Robert (Penny) Teal; sister-in-law,
Golden Teal; grandchildren, Grady (Jesse) Teal, Brandon Teal, and Karen
Teal; great grandchildren, Aubre Teal and Grayson Teal.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Hames officiating. Burial will follow in Shady
Grove Cemetery in Morrison, TN.
