Mrs. Elsie B. Ault, age 98, of Tullahoma, TN,
passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Ault was born in Paxton, Indiana, to her late parents, Ernie Alsman
and Naomi Candace Pirtle Alsman. She was a homemaker for most of her life
and was a member of Grundy Church of Christ in Tullahoma, TN. Elsie had a
self assured confident demeanor. She was very much at peace in the world.
Elsie lived in the moment finding enjoyment with the simple things of life.
She stated her best piece of advice was to live a Christian life and be
good and kind to all. For Elsie, that included animals which she
contributed regularly to groups for their welfare. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Joann Ault Roberts and
husband, Woodrow Ault.
Mrs. Ault is survived by a son-in-law, Bill Dees; brother, Ray Alsman;
three nephews, Brad (Sue) Alsman, Steve (Carole) Alsman, and Dwayne (Dana)
Alsman.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 12 noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2:00pm from the chapel
of Central Funeral Home with Phillip Davis officiating. Burial will follow
in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.