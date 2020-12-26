Mrs. Elsie Alberta Davidson Woodard, age 84, of
Tullahoma, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in
Fayetteville, TN.
Mrs. Woodard was born in Bedford Co., TN, to her late parents Jessie
Davidson and Ruth Rippy Davidson. She was of the Baptist faith. In her free
time, Mrs. Woodard was very involved in fishing and would go any time of
year no matter the circumstances. She also loved cooking and playing cards
and bingo. Mrs. Woodard lived her life to the fullest, enjoyed life and
loved having a good time. She will be missed by her dear family who she
loved so much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
husband, George Woodard; sons, Melvin Woodard and Clarence Woodard;
daughter, Francis Woodard; brother, James Davidson; and sisters, Willie
Sims and Betty Noon.
Mrs. Woodard is survived by sons, Jimmy (Barbara) Woodard, Larry Charles
(Ann) Woodard, and Daniel Woodard; brothers, Cecil Davidson, Jerry
(Carolyn) Davidson, and John (Vickie) Davidson; sisters, Lovie Mitchell,
Louise Wellington, and Theresa (Sammy) Northcutt; sister-in-laws, Margaret
Holman and Lily Woodard; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and
great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 12 noon
until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel
of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Theresa Northcutt officiating. Burial
will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.