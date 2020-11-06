Mr. Elmer Gene Swann, age 62, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Manchester, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama. Mr. Swann was born in Manchester, TN, to his late father Connie Elmer Swann and mother Ellen Novella Jones Tuck. He worked in construction installing drywall and sheetrock until his retirement. Mr. Swann loved doing craftwork with matches, fishing when he could, music, driving his 1957 Chevrolet, and loved jewelry. He also loved his family and his grandkids very much. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Gail Swann; brother-in-law Robert Hayes Tuck and a step son, James Robin Fults. Mr. Swann is survived by his wife of 21 years, Freda Arlean Perry Swann; sons, Chris Tuck, Damon Turk, and Shane Swann; brothers, Donnie Tuck, Eric Swann, Michael Swann, and Jason Swann; sisters, Shirley Sellars, Darlene Tuck, Elaine Raby, and Crystal
Rinderknecht; and several grandchildren. Family will receive friends on
Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 9:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home
in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Sunday,
November 8, 2020, from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will
follow at Summitville Cemetery in Manchester. Pallbearers are Michael
Swann, Matthew Sanders, Jamie Tuck, Terry Reed, Allen Reed, and Alex Ash.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
