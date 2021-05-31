Elizabeth “Lib” Jarrell Aaron
Lib was born in Manchester, Tennessee on March 25th, 1929 to Frank Miller Jarrell and Stella Rogers Jarrell and was the seventh born of their original eleven children, and was the last surviving original, passing away at the age of 92 on May 28th, 2021.
Lib grew up on her parents 200 acre farm in Summitville, Tennessee known as “Flat Mountain” where all the original eleven children grew up working on the farm and getting their education, which her father insisted all his children have an education, and when it was time for Lib to attend college she went to the “Normal College” in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which is now known as “Middle Tennessee State University” and after graduating attended “Peabody University” where she got her Master’s Degree. Lib spent the next forty-seven years teaching elementary school students from the 1st grade to the 6th, and really loved teaching reading above all else because she believed any child that could read could achieve anything in life they desired, and her commitment to her students was the way she lived life, always placing their interest above her own as evidenced by her continuing to teach years after a debilitating stroke.
Lib’s interests were many and her favorite was reading, which was forever increasingly difficult for her because her stroke affected her eyes, but she enjoyed playing many card games including Bridge, Double Pinocle, and Rook with her family and friends, and enjoyed all kind of sports immensely with the Olympics and college sports being her favorite. Lib also took great interest in local and national politics, and use to quote a professor of hers at Peabody College that warned of states accepting federal dollars for education which would lead to their dictating of curriculums with a new federal education bureaucracy. Lib really had no political affiliation with any one party but was always considerate to other opinions, played by the rules, and was without any apologizes or doubt an “Open Minded Conservative.” Libe was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy) which both organizations believe in American exceptionalism and all the people. Lib appreciated nature, the land, and private property rights which was tested when she was one of few that fought a local water utility illegally taking of land from the family farm where she was raised.
Lib was divorced and raised three children by herself and helped with one grandchild. Her first born passed in 2019, Deborah Jarrell Aaron Jobe. Lib is survived by her second born Charles Thomas Aaron, and her third born Lewis Miller Aaron, and survived by one grandchild and one great grandchild. Lib will be laid to rest in “Shady Grove Cemetery” where her father and mother are, as well as many of her siblings, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please maker contact and donations to any literacy charity of your choice, and one being:
The Literacy Council
Attention: Ms. Dot Watson
P.O. Box 1472
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Email: dcwatson@cafes.net
Needahighschooldiploma.com
Contact number: 931-273-8001
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Aaron family.