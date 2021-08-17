Mrs. Elizabeth Antoinette “Anne” Parker, age 79, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Parker was born on October 26, 1941, in the Gossburg community of
Beechgrove, TN, to her late parents Earl McKinley Parker and Elizabeth
Jernigan Burks. She worked in Murfreesboro as an office and dental
assistant for over 25 years and in later years worked as a childcare
provider in Manchester. Mrs. Parker was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her children, Nicky (Yvette) Lowe of Hillsboro,
Yvonne (Mark) Norton of Beechgrove, and Yvette (Kent) McQuiston of Florida;
sister, Beverly Parker of Beechgrove; grandchildren, John Montgomery,
Nichole Baldwin, Hannah David, and Nina McKnight; great grandchildren,
Brooke Green, Pearce and Roxxy David, Harrison and Vivian Montgomery,
Bently Rife, and Bryleigh Baldwin.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from
11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside
services will be held at 2:00pm following visitation at Beechgrove Cemetery
in Beechgrove, TN, with Pastor Ron Bevels officiating.
John Montgomery, Jimmy Harrell, Jonathan Jernigan, Ashley Bowen, Kenneth
Vassar, Dakota Baldwin, Terry Baldwin, Cory Brady, Timmy Page, and Jeff
Jones will serve as active pallbearers.
James W. Jernigan and Maurice Boyd Jernigan will serve as honorary
pallbearers.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com