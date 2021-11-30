Graveside services for Ms. Elizabeth Ann Sullivan, age 95 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:30 PM in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Paul Sullivan officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 Noon until 1 PM at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday. Family and friends will go in procession to the cemetery after the visitation.
Mrs. Sullivan was born on January 18, 1926, in Memphis, TN, to the late Aubre Needham and Annie Gray Savage. She was a homemaker and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester, where she volunteered for the Tuesday Thursday school. Her love for flowers encouraged her to take courses resulting in working for florist. She was an avid bowler, and she loved to draw and paint. Mrs. Sullivan’s crochet and knitting projects filled family and friends’ homes.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by her brother, Roy Needham; sister, Sue Dancy; sons, Dr. Jerrel David Sullivan, Donald Roy Sullivan, and Chat Wayne Sullivan. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Jeanne) Sullivan of Atoka, TN, Tim (Karen) Sullivan of Falkner, MS, Mark (Dana) Sullivan of Middleton, TN; daughter-in-law, Barbara Sullivan of Manchester, TN; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Ms. Sullivan passed away on November 22, 2021, at Legacy Nursing Facility in Manchester.
