Elizabeth Ann Olson of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, August 11,
2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 88. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Oakwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Olson, a native of Chattanooga, was the daughter of the late Owen and
Ruth Carden Robinson. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and socializing with
her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John
Walter Olson; son, Victor Emmanuel Olson and daughter, Elizabeth Olson.
She is survived by sons, John Walter Olson Jr. of Franklin, TN and James
Eric Olson (Marianne) of Alexandria, VA; daughter, Rosanna Olson of
Tullahoma; brother, Emmett Robinson (Joann) of Chattanooga; five
grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the
St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
