Mr. Elijah Wayne “Eli” DeFord, 22, passed away
Thursday November 4, 2021 at his home in Manchester, Tennessee. The beloved
family pets passed away peacefully by his side, Daisy and Lulu. He was born
in Tullahoma, Tennessee on April 9, 1999. He was a lineman working for
Barnett Southern in Georgia and was of the Baptist faith. He accepted Jesus
Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He had a huge heart and
would help others’ without wanting any recognition. He had a bond with his
brother and sister like no other. They all loved to go ATV riding in the
mountains or in his jeep. He was an avid boater and loved anything
involving the water, which he got from his mother. Eli was free spirited
and marched to the beat of his own drum. He loved to travel. He had visited
many places in his young life and been on several adventures. Hawaii was
one of his favorite trips. He considered himself the best uncle in the
world, spoiling his little nephews. They loved their uncle Eli more than
anything. #notallwhowanderarelost He is survived by his parents, Devin and
Missy Davis DeFord; brother, Garrett (Brooke) DeFord; sister, Emily DeFord;
nephews, Waylon, Walt, Ridge and Russ; grandparents, Pamela White, Danny
Davis Sr., Steve and Linda DeFord; great grandmother, Melva Lovell; several
aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM
Monday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Tom Brantley officiating
with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4:00
PM – 9:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. Central
Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; 931-723-7774;
www.centralfuneralhome.com
