Funeral services for Mr. Eldie Ray Morgan, age 79 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 3 PM in the sanctuary of New
Union Church of Christ in Manchester, with Bro. Charles Williams
officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation
with the family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service at the church
on Saturday. Mr. Morgan passed away on Thursday, October 21, at St. Thomas
West in Nashville after an extended illness.
Mr. Morgan was born on June 29, 1942, to the late Verlon and Rosa Lee
Norton Morgan in Manchester. He honorably served his country in the United
States Army during the Vietnam era. Upon his return from his military
service with an honorable discharge, Mr. Morgan was employed at Carrier,
Inc. in Morrison in the tool crib. It was said that Mr. Morgan was one of
the first 100 to be hired at Carrier, and he stayed until his retirement.
Mr. Morgan enjoyed fishing, classic cars, being outdoors, and UT football.
But his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan is preceded in death by his loving
wife, Marsha Ann Merritt Morgan, brother, Aaron Morgan, and sister, Joyce
Keaton. He is survived by his three children, Kelly Ippolito (Scott), Brad
Morgan (Jamie), and Bryan Morgan (Summer); grandchildren, Zachery and Kate
Ippolito; Joel, Jenna, Jerrad, and Jaxon Morgan, Russell Smythia, Donovan,
Kamdyn, and Kaysen Morgan; sister, Rosene Bogle (Charles); several nieces,
nephews, and cousins and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Morgan family.